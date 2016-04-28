Comcast is acquiring DreamWorks Animation in $3.8 billion deal

Comcast is acquiring DreamWorks Animation for $41 per share, CNBC reports, totalling $3.8 billion.

Earlier reports said Comcast was in talks to buy the animation house, behind blockbuster movies like “Kung-Fu Panda” and “Shrek,” and headed by CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg.

More info to come…

