Comcast is acquiring DreamWorks Animation in $3.8 billion deal

Comcast is acquiring DreamWorks Animation for $41 per share, CNBC reports, totalling $3.8 billion.
Earlier reports said Comcast was in talks to buy the animation house, behind blockbuster movies like “Kung-Fu Panda” and “Shrek,” and headed by CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg.
