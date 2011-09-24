Comcast Is Launching A Live TV iPad App, Just Like Time Warner's

Comcast is getting ready to release a live TV streaming app for the iPad called “AnyPlay,” MacRumors reports.



The concept is similar to the iPad app rival Time Warner offers now. You can log in with your Comcast account and stream live TV — commercials included — over your home’s broadband connection to your iPad. (You must be connected to your home network.)

No word on how many channels will be available or when the app will be ready.

