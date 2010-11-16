Comcast Plans On Demand Video Viewing For The iPad

Comcast just announced plans to introduce on-demand video viewing to its Xfinity iPad application in December.



The iPad app, which was demoed earlier this year, will act as a TV guide, remote, and video player. iPad owners can search through the app for TV shows or movies.

If users see a show playing on TV, they can change the channel from the app. If it’s available on-demand, they can watch in the app, starting in a month or so.

The on demand video option sounds intriguing. If Comcast has a strong selection of free on demand TV shows, it sure makes Comcast seem like an attractive cable provider.

While much talk in the tech-media world centres on cord-cutters, many cable companies are just losing subscribers to rivals like satellite and telecoms. Comcast and other big cable companies lost 500,000 subscribers last quarter. Meanwhile, AT&T, Verizon, and Direct TV added 820,000 new subscribers.

Verizon is already moving full steam ahead with an iPad app that has on demand video, and live TV. If Comcast wants to slow the loss of subscribers nifty new technology like this Xfinity iPad app should help.

All of this stuff is still new and up in the air. We’ll be looking at how it shakes out at our Ignition Conference, which is December 1-2. We’ll have Hulu CEO Jason Kilar on hand, so we can ask him what he thinks of Comcast’s iPad app. It sure sounds like a competitor to Hulu Plus.

