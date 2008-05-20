Comcast Invests In Web Video Company Designed To Disrupt It

An interesting investment: Comcast, the biggest U.S. cable company, has disclosed that it’s invested in GridNetworks, a peer-to-peer content distribution system focusing on hi-def video. Why is this particularly interesting? Eventually, if GridNetworks is successful, people will spend more time watching its video — and not Comcast’s (CMCSA) cable TV.



So what can Comcast get out of this? Well, an inside look at an industry that could eventually cause it some pain. And as the No. 2. U.S. Internet service provider, perhaps an opportunity to upsell people to faster cable modem service, which will make watching hi-def Web video a more pleasant experience.

One thing we’d like to know: Will Comcast tie GridNetworks’ service into ThePlatform, the Web video management/publishing/distribution company it bought in 2006?

See Also:

Cisco Invests In Web TV Distributor Grid Networks

Four Questions For The Cable Guys

Does Comcast Want To Put Bandwidth Hogs On A Diet? Sounds Good To Us

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.