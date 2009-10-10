Comcast Employees To NBC Worrywarts: Our Healthcare Rocks!

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acf8fce0000000000d8c9d2/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="NBC jeff zucker" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Earlier today we reported that some NBC employees were worried that a Comcast takeover would spell bad news for their medical benefits.We’re happy to report NBC employees have nothing to worry about!

Comcast employees emailed us gushing about their medical coverage.

One wrote:

We have excellent health care coverage. In fact I worked for a broadcast television company prior to Comcast and by far Comcast has superior coverage. There are multiple plans fom multiple companies to pick from and it is the cheapest coverage I have ever paid. I recently had knee surgery. The cost of surgery multiple doctors visits, MRI, phys therapy, and expensive braces cost me a little under $125. The perscription drug costs are also very cheap.

Here’s another testimonial:

I can understand concerns regarding changing providers/doctors. With that said, the medical benefits provided by Comcast are sufficient. Compare the minuscule amount paid monthly to a trip to the hospital, a surgery or even a routine trip to the doctor and the benefit is astronomical. People that have always been insured or have had insurance for an extended period forget to appreciate any reduction in cost. I was over 30 before having any coverage and paid cash for what I could afford to have done. A simple biopsy cost me $1200 out of pocket and that did not include the fees to test the biopsy. That was 10 years ago before I started with Comcast.

Comcast offers 3-4 choices of providers with minimal monthly payments. (in my case, $50/mo. single person-Kaiser Permanente). People feeling the need to complain about co-payments or monthly fees or lack of choices should go for a year with no insurance at all. Perhaps then they would appreciate how little they really pay in comparison to actual cost.

