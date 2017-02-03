Comcast employees are protesting Trump in the streets of Philadelphia

Several Comcast employees walked out of the company’s Philadelphia headquarters to protest President Trump’s immigration ban from seven predominately Muslim countries.
The protest echoes the one we saw from about 2,000 Google employees earlier this week.
We’ve reached out to Comcast for comment and more details on the protest. We’ll continue to update this post as the story develops.
Meanwhile, here’s what we’re seeing on Twitter:
#techhasnowalls pic.twitter.com/EW8gi2AJo4
— sweendogz (@sweendogz) February 2, 2017
Massive @comcast walkout today to peacefully protest @realdonaldtrump‘s immigration ban. #techhasnowalls pic.twitter.com/7QTKWjQwJY
— Michael McDaniel (@mcdanyel) February 2, 2017
Employees of Comcast in Philadelphia are walking out in protest against trumps immigration order. pic.twitter.com/hk69WdH088
— Bianca Portillo (@BiancaAmarilis) February 2, 2017
Hundreds of @comcast employees marched from Philadelphia headquarters to City Hall this afternoon to protest Trump #travelban pic.twitter.com/N4GVjpsKCu
— Peter Loftus (@Loftus) February 2, 2017
