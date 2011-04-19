Comcast Overlords Questioning NBC's Hugely Expensive Olympic Bid

Bids for the right to broadcast the next two Olympics are due next month, and the New York Post is reporting that Comcast may be questioning whether the costly endeavour is worthwhile for NBC Universal.



Led by Dick Ebersol NBC has aired the every Olympics since 2000 and every summer Olympics since 1988.

However there are rumours Ebersol may be having problems convincing Comcast head Steve Burke to cough up the cash this time around.

Part of the problem is that NBC loses money on the Olympics and Comcast is not in the money losing game.

The other problem is that Ebersol prefers to air taped versions of the events during stateside primetime hours, a decision that resulted in much complaining during last year’s winter Olympics and something that will surely be made entirely obsolete the next go around.

There is some speculation that if Ebersol doesn’t get the go ahead for a big Olympic bid he may retire from NBC.

