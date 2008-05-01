Comcast: Earnings Previews

Comcast releases earnings before the open today, with a conference call scheduled for 08:30. The street will be looking for revenue and EPS of $8.16 billion and $0.19.



Laura Martin at Soleil is raising her estimates ahead of the release, citing higher Telephony adds due in part to “a larger footprint and the effectivness of marketing the triple play bundle.”

ARPU for other segments is up as well, and 1Q08 revenue and EBITDA are raised 1.7% and 0.4% respectively to $8.21 billion and $3.08 billion. EPS stays at $0.19

Key Metrics:

Cable Segment Revenue to $7.78B, up 11% yoy driven by RGU additions of 1.2M, which are down 32% yoy to 58.23M.

Basic Subs should decline by 95K to 23.97M.

High Speed Data should reach 325K net new subscribers for a total of 13.55M.

Digital Cable additions should reach 470K for a total of 15.66M.

Telephone additions should reach 500K for a total of 5.05M subs.

Content & Other revenue should hit $425M, up 9% yoy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.