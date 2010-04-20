Comcast Denies Partnership With RightNetwork

Reports are swirling this morning that Comcast is partnering with a new conservative news venture called RightNetwork.



RightNetwork describes itself as “an independently-owned media company” that “launches on television, web and mobile in 2010. Our mission is clear: to entertain, engage, and enlighten Americans who are looking for content that reflects and reinforces their perspective and worldview. RIGHTNETWORK will consistently impact the political and cultural discussions of Americans. Accessible anywhere, anytime, from every device.”

But Jennifer Khoury, a Comcast spokeswoman, told us that the reports were inaccurate and that Comcast and RightNetwork have no agreement in place.

We asked if Comcast and RightNetwork were in discussions for a partnership. She sent us the following statement:

The blog reports that Comcast is an investor in, or partner of the Right Network are inaccurate. We have no partnership with this venture and have no plans to launch or distribute the network. As we have done with hundreds of other content providers, we have met with the network’s representatives. We do carry a number of independent networks on Comcast representing a wide variety of interests and diverse viewpoints.

But in the meantime, Patrick Gavin over at Politico points out that RightNetwork’s pitch materials seem to suggest it’s a done deal and that they include the following quote from Comcast’s Ed Snider:

We’re creating a welcome place for millions and millions of Americans who’ve been looking for an entertainment network and media channel that reflects their point-of-view. Rightnetwork will be the perfect platform to entertain, inform and Connect with the American majority about what’s right in the world .

A Comcast spokesperson told him “Snider is personally involved with the network” but that should not suggest an official partnership.

Politico also reported in December that David L. Cohen, Comcast’s executive vice president, “didn’t dismiss out of hand the possibility of launching a right-leaning network to compete with Fox News.”

We followed up with Khoury about these reports and are waiting to hear back. We’ll update as we hear more.

RightNetwork has a Facebook page and YouTube channel (note the Kelsey Grammer video) that indicate it’s launching this summer.

Here’s an example of what the RightNetwork offers:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.