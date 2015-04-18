"CRYING ON WALL STREET" If Comcast's $45 billion mega-deal falls apart, it's bad news for the banks

Earlier today, news broke that regulators are leaning toward blocking Comcast’s $US45 billion acquisition of Time Warner.

If that happens, expect a lot of “crying on Wall Street,” writes Fox Business’s Wall Street reporter Charlie Gasparino.

Gasparino says that “many many deals” and tens of millions of dollars in deal fees are contingent on the Time Warner Cable deal going through.

The first deal under threat is AT&T’s acquisition of DirecTV.

If that merger falls apart, the big Wall Street losers would be Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which advised DirecTV, and Lazard, which advised AT&T.

Lawyers at firms Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, Jones Day and Wiltshire & Grannis LLP would also go home sad.

We’d like to hear from people working on these deals. Email [email protected] or [email protected]

