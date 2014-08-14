A Comcast Customer Tried To Cancel His Account But Was Put On Hold Until Comcast Closed For The Day

It seems Comcast has a new method of dealing with customers who want out.

YouTube user Aaron Spain uploaded a video on Monday titled “Comcast put me on hold until they closed,” which was quickly picked up by Reddit.

After several no-shows by Comcast’s technicians to set up service in his new apartment, Spain dialed in to cancel his service.

He was transferred to Comcast’s detention department, where he waited on hold for three hours until a recording let him know that Comcast had closed for the day.

“I’d also been assured so many times that their service department was 24/7,” Spain wrote on a Reddit thread about his YouTube video. “No distinction or clarification was ever made by anyone that their ‘retention’ department closed at any time.”

Spain has since been able to cancel his Comcast service and set up service with another provider.

“To [Comcast’s] credit, apart from the hold fiasco (of which I fully realise I’m not the first or last to have this happened to) the phone support were polite, courteous, and helpful to the extent they are allowed to be,” Spain said on Reddit.

“It was the repeated failure of dispatched technicians that did it in for me. I work in the tech industry so I get how it is to be yelled at all day by people that just want to be helped. I don’t like to treat anyone that way, especially at a call center which is so easily dehumanized.”

Comcast’s customer service has come under fire several times this summer. Tech journalist Ryan Block recorded a nightmarish call with a Comcast customer service representative while trying to cancel his account. And earlier this week, Comcast admitted the company will only issue refunds if customers record their calls.

You can check out Aaron Spain’s video of his three-hour call with Comcast here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

