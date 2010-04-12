Comcast COO Steve Burke Snags 50% Raise To $34 Million In 2009

paidContent
Comcast's Ralph Roberts, Brian Roberts, Steve BurkeSteve Burke is over there on the far right.

From paidContent:Comcast (NSDQ: CMCSA) COO Steve Burke, who will assume responsibility for running the Philadelphia MSO’s vast content assets after its NBC Universal (NYSE: GE) joint venture passes regulatory muster later this year, got a Hollywood-style salary increase in 2009, with his total compensation rising 50% to $33.9 million from $22.6 million in the prior year.

