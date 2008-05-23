Comcast (CMCSA) Paring Off Markets, Time Warner Cable (TWC) Buying?

Comcast, the biggest U.S. cable company, is trying to sell 2% of its cable TV subscribers (400,000-500,000) subscribers, Pali Capital analyst Rich Greenfield reports today (subscription required).



Where? One market: Maine. Potential buyer: Time Warner Cable (TWC), which already owns 85% of Maine’s cable operations, according to the Times Record.

Why would they shrink on purpose? Greenfield notes that it could help Comcast’s (CMCSA) overall growth profile and let management focus on its most valuable systems.

