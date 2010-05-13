Comcast Chief Brian Roberts Is Ready To Get Down To Business On NBCU Deal

The review process for the controversial $30 million Comcast-NBC Universal merger is set to pick up again on June 3, and Comcast chief Brian Roberts seems ready to get down to business.



As Variety reports, Roberts spoke about the deal at the Cable Show confab in Los Angeles yesterday.

“It’s going to require some risk, some investment and some Patience. We signed up for that,” he said. “We are coming into the business with an expectation to invest.”

The nation’s largest cable provider wants to buy from G.E. a 51% stake in NBCU. According to Variety, Roberts said the network will not be “Comcast-ized,” and that he wouldn’t meddle in NBC’s news operations.

He also talked about Comcast’s on-demand platforms, which just added an additional 9,000 movies, and which he plans to boost with NBCU content.

“It’s a big deal, and I think it’s going to get to be an even bigger deal,” he said.

Read more at Variety >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.