Comcast CEO: We Don't Want Yahoo Or Sprint (CMCSA, YHOO, S)

No surprise, but during Comcast’s Q4 conference call, CEO Brian Roberts put to rest any speculation that the cable giant would make a push for either Yahoo or Sprint Nextel.



“We are committed to remained disciplined in our approach to acquisitions and will place every opportunity through rigorous financial and strategic filters to ensure that our investments yield attractive returns for our shareholders,” Roberts said. “To be clear, we are not spending any time on any of the large, transformative acquisitions that have been speculated about, like Yahoo or Sprint.” How about Plaxo?

