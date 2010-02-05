Comcast CEO: There Will Be No 'Massive Layoffs' After NBCU Merges

Comcast Corp.’s (CMCSA) deal to acquire control of NBC Universal comes under the microscope on Capitol Hill Thursday, as two congressional committees hold hearings about the deal’s potential impact on consumers and Comcast’s competitors.



Comcast Corp. CEO Brian Roberts said there will be “no massive layoffs” and no major closures if the cabler gets permission to merge with NBC Universal.

He added that those facts might not make the merger attractive to “Wall Street” but will help the committees pass the legislation.

He was speaking during his opening introduction, which addresses other issues including competition, retransmission and NBC News.

He is testifying at a House Energy & Commerce committee hearing and a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in the afternoon.

Both sessions are airing live now. We’ll have more for you soon.

