Comcast CEO Says He Won't Stuff A Sock In Olbermann

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The chief executive of Comcast says he won’t interfere with the editorial decisions of NBC’s news programs.Brian Roberts said Tuesday at a cable industry trade convention in Los Angeles that NBC News is an “awesome asset” that needs to be protected. He also called “Meet the Press” an “incredibly important institution in this country.”



Roberts said he won’t interfere in NBC’s editorial decisions.

“Let it have its own voice,” he said.

Comcast Corp. plans to buy a 51 per cent stake in NBC Universal from General Electric Co. for $13.75 billion. Federal regulators are expected to take until at least the end of this year before deciding whether to approve the deal.

