Comcast CEO Expresses Condolences To Exec Whose Children Were Murdered

CNBC digital exec Kevin Krim receives condolences from Comcast after family tragedy.

After two toddlers were allegedly killed by their nanny during her own suicide attempt, Comcast CEO Brian L. Roberts extended his condolences publicly on Friday.The children’s father, Kevin Krim, is the head of digital for CNBC. He was on a business trip in San Francisco when the tragedy occurred.



Roberts expressed his condolences at the end of Comcast’s earnings call Friday, saying:

“I just want to say on behalf of all of us at CNBC and Comcast and NBCUniversal and many others around the nation how touched and sad we are by this unspeakable act, and that we’ll do everything we can to support the family in their awful time. We’ll go back to our jobs but have them in our thoughts and prayers.”

Comcast and NBCU also released a statement Friday:

“A member of the CNBC family has suffered an unimaginable loss. The sadness that we all feel for Kevin, Marina and their family is without measure. Our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support are with them all.”

Krim’s wife, Marina Krim, discovered the children covered in blood in the bathtub in their luxury Upper West Side apartment Thursday night after she returned home from their surviving three-year-old’s swimming lesson.

Marina had chronicled her children’s lives in a live journal titled “LittleMissLucia,” the name of her six-year-old daughter who was killed Thursday.

Marina last posted on the site after 2:30 Thursday, just hours before the tragedy.

“Leo speaks in the most adorable way possible,” she wrote. “Firstly, he speaks super clearly, so you can understand every word is he is saying. And he does things like, “(I) want a fresh bagel” and “Dito (what he calls himself) wants cold milk” and most adorable of all, “No thank you” – he never uses “No” alone, it’s always paired with “thank you.”

The blog has since been disabled, but some photos of the young family are available on The New York Post.

No charges have been filed yet against the nanny, 50-year-old Yoselyn Ortega.

