Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Talks iPad TV Remotes, NBCU With Jim Cramer

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts went on “Mad Money” last night to chat with Jim Cramer live at the Cable Show confab in L.A.



He talked about the new iPad TV remote prototype that Comcast had just unveilved (“It’s going to liberate you from that cable box”) and, of course, the proposed $30 million Comcast-NBC Universal merger:

We’ve raised $10 billion toward the deal. It’s a lot less risky than it was. We’ve got the capital raised. Advertising’s getting better. I think it’s a game-changer for Comcast, and we’re really excited with the deal.

Here’s the clip:



