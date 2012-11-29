Check Out The Death Stare Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Gave President Obama At The White House...

Henry Blodget

At today’s White House CEO summit, Comcast boss Brian Roberts was seated directly across from President Obama.

We don’t know what Obama was talking about, but judging from Roberts’ death stare, you’d think it had something to do with cable company strangulation.

The full picture on top.  Brian Roberts’ Obama Death Stare closeup below.

Obama Marissa Mayer

Photo: White House

Brian Roberts Death Stare

Photo: The White House

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.