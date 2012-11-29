Check Out The Death Stare Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Gave President Obama At The White House...

At today’s White House CEO summit, Comcast boss Brian Roberts was seated directly across from President Obama.



We don’t know what Obama was talking about, but judging from Roberts’ death stare, you’d think it had something to do with cable company strangulation.

The full picture on top. Brian Roberts’ Obama Death Stare closeup below.

Photo: White House

Photo: The White House

