Cable Companies Tremble Under Threat Of Higher Fees For Sports

Cable companies are talking sports to challenge the NBC Universal-Comcast merger.



Matthew Polka, president of the American Cable Association, said smaller cablers fear that Comcast will give in to demands and hike the fees for sports channels, according to Reuters.

Polka wants to make sure there is fair pricing fees between Comcast-owned channels and his members.

More from Reuters:

With sports programing among the most expensive to produce, largely because of payments to the leagues, Polka worried aloud that costs could go up if professional and college sports sought to play Comcast’s Versus off against ESPN in negotiations.

“I can tell you that the leagues are going to charge even more,” he said.

