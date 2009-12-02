Comcast Buying NBC From GE Is A Done Deal

Comcast’s acquisition of NBC from GE is a done deal reports David Faber on CNBC.



All that needs to be done is paper work at this point. The deal should be announced Thursday morning, says Faber.

This is hardly a surprise. After yesterday’s news that GE would buy its NBC stake from Vivendi for $5.8 billion, the closing of the deal was basically a formality.

Now comes the next phase of hard work. The deal is expected to take a year to fully close, as the government scrutinizes it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.