Comcast Broadband Growth Stinks In Q2, Better Now

Comcast’s (CMCSA) broadband subscriber growth was unexpectedly lousy last quarter: The company added 65,000 net new subscribers versus Street expectations around 150,000.



Why? The company attributed it to seasonality and lousy marketing.

On its earnings call, Comcast said much of its marketing during Q2 was around the digital TV conversion, which doesn’t help broadband growth. But later in the quarter, things picked up as Comcast started marketing products again that involve high-speed data.

And now, Comcast said, it’s already added more broadband subscribers in the first part of Q3 as it added in all of Q2.

