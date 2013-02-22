Comcast Banned Gun Ads [THE BRIEF]

Photo: The Blaze

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:Comcast decided to adopt NBC Universal’s advertising guidelines and has announced that it will no longer run gun ads. But according to an NBC spokesperson, this is longstanding policy — not a reaction to the current gun violence debate.



Facebook extended its Realtime Updates API to include page posts. Read more here.

Here’s a lesson that the Catholic Church can learn from social media.

The Oscar ads are almost as big a deal to Madison Avenue as the Super Bowl.

Jim Marcus is no longer the SVP/director of communication innovation at DDB.

There are many speculations as to what Twitter’s ad API will mean for how many ads appear on the social network.

Mimi Cook, most recently a brand strategy director at Mekanism with four years as a CD at Apple, is the new CCO at Y&R California. Mike Reese, who had the job, is now president.

Andy Peebler, who was recently the EVP of North American sales and business development at Acquity Group, is now the EVP of Global Sales at the eCommerce and digital marketing agency.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

