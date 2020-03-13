AT&T is lifting all internet data caps and Comcast is cutting some introductory service fees in response to the shift to more home use amid the coronavirus outbreak

Associated Press FILE – This Jan. 24, 2019, file photo shows a Comcast truck in Pittsburgh. Comcast Corp. reports financial results Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

AT&T is lifting overage fees and removing internet data caps for home broadband internet amid the significant changes that millions of Americans are going through due to coronavirus concerns.

Not all internet service providers have data caps in the first place.

Comcast also announced that it’s offering its Essentials internet service designed for low-income families free for 60 days to new customers. The service typically costs $US9.95 per month.

Comcast also said it’s increasing the speeds of its Essentials internet service from 15/2 Mbps to 25/3 Mbps.

Two major internet service providers are making changes to their home internet broadband plans and services as a result of the impacts of coronavirus concerns in the US that’s leading millions of Americans to work and learn from home.

AT&T is reportedly lifting overage fees and data caps when many Americans are being told by their employers, schools, and institutions to stay home, according to Motherboard.

AT&T confirmed Motherboard’s report, specifying that many of its customers “already have unlimited home internet access, and we are waiving home internet data overage for the remaining customers.”

Not all internet service providers have data caps or charge overage fees for their home broadband internet services.

Comcast told Business Insider that it is offering its Essentials internet service designed for low-income families free for 60 days for new qualifying customers where Comcast internet is available in response to the effects that coronavirus is having on Americans’ daily lives. “As schools and businesses close and families are encouraged, or even mandated, to stay home, Internet connectivity becomes even more important,” Comcast’s Dana Strong said in a statement.

The typical price for Comcast’s Essential service is $US9.95 per month.

Comcast also told Business Insider that will increase the speeds of its Essential internet service from 15/2 Mbps to 25/3 Mbps for all new and existing customers. These new speeds will remain the standard moving forward, the company said.

So far, internet service provides and telcos haven’t shown that their networks and infrastructure are being overloaded, or even significantly affected, by a shift from offices and schools to homes.

Spectrum told Business Insider in a statement that its network “is built to sustain maximum capacity during peak usage, which is typically in the evenings, so a surge during the day would be well within our capabilities to manage.”

Altice sent Business Insider a statement saying the company has “been investing in technology and increasing network capacity to meet the growing demands of our “always online” culture, and this includes having in place proper contingency plans to ensure service continuity for our customers.”

