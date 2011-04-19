Comcast Is Piping Internet That's More Than 10x Faster Into 40 Million Homes -- Here Are 5 Reasons To Get It

Photo: Ellis Hamburger

Comcast, the largest provider of cable internet in the country, announced that if you’re one of their 40 million home subscribers in major metropolitan areas, you can now purchase a 100 Mbps broadband connection.To put that speed in perspective, you’ll be able to download a feature-length HD movie in about five minutes.



Even if you don’t use Comcast, this watershed moment signifies the beginning of a shift towards better internet speeds for Americans. Verizon FiOS and Google fibre also play a big part in this shift, but aren’t nearly as large as Comcast yet.

The service is called “Extreme 105,” costs a pricey $105.00/month, and unfortunately caps your bandwidth use at 250GB/month.

What does that mean for you, and how does your current connection compare?

Comcast is the largest provider of cable internet in the country, so it means that tons of Americans now have access to super-fast internet at home with their current provider.

Most Americans don’t have a broadband internet connection that exceeds 10 Mbps, but the FCC has been pushing hard for faster speeds to keep the US competitive with other countries that are quickly pulling away (a 100 Mbps connection in Sweden only costs $16.00/month).

Keep your eyes peeled for cheaper and faster internet service coming soon. But until then click below to see what you can do with Comcast’s new speedy connection.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.