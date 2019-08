Artist “ThatNordicGuy” combines the photos of A-list celebrities into stunning portraits with the features of both. He seeks out celebrities with a common theme, who have played in the same movie or similar roles. You can find more on his DeviantArt page, or by following him on Reddit.

