The simplest men's clothing app we've seen so far

Online retail brand Combatant Gentlemen has created an app called CombatGent. It’s a shopping app, but the real key here is that it helps you put clothes together for basically any occasion.

If you see something you like, you can purchase it directly on the app. Shipping is free.

The whole thing was built in-house at Combat Gentlemen using a Netflix-inspired algorithm that considers everything from your taste, to the occasion, to the weather in your area.

“For us, mobile isn’t only about selling product,” said Scott Raio, CTO and Co-Founder at Combat Gent. “We believe it is one of the most crucial ways to progress this company and technology altogether, and we wanted to leverage the knowledge of our design team with the data we already have from our current database to create a seamless native experience that provides the utmost value to our end customer.” You start by telling the app what you’re dressing for. Combatant Gentlemen It will send you a few options, which you can adjust for the location and date (which adjusts your picks based on the weather) and your skin tone. You can also change the occasion if you wish. The application also allows you to put in your own measurements, so ordering is seamless. Combatant Gentlemen Bottom line here, whether you use this thing to buy clothing or not, it will guide you on how to better use what you have. And everyone needs that.

