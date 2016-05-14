Wall Street's favourite shirt startup just unveiled a dress shoe at a shockingly low price

Combatant Gentlemen Combatant Gentleman’s brown cap toe lace-up Oxford shoes.

Online men’s clothing startup Combatant Gentleman has made a name for itself selling $160 suits and $30 shirts.

Wall Street, in particular, is in love with its shirts. In 2015 Combatant Gentleman was the most shipped-to menswear package at Goldman Sachs, according to co-founder Vishaal Melwani.

The next frontier for the e-tailer? Shoes.

Sticking with the company’s theme, the shoes are a modern style with a cheap price: only $65-80 a pair.

Styles offered include penny loafers, driving loafers, oxford-style lace-ups, double-monk straps, and Chelsea boots. Combatant Gentleman’s press release says that the shoes are “meticulously-crafted” with European leather.

The shoes are rubber welted, which means they cannot be resoled. However, the startup is looking to move in that direction with later footwear releases.

“Upcoming releases will include both formal and casual shoes in higher-end tiers of construction, like Blake and Goodyear-welted,” a statement reads.

Combatant Gentlemen The shoes come in assorted colours, including black and brown.

Though we haven’t been able to get our hands on the shoes yet, from the pictures they seem to be a good fit for men who are looking for stylish shoes don’t want to shell out for a legacy brand like Alden or Allen Edmonds.

One potential issue for men looking to purchase is that the black shoes come with a brown rubber edging and welting, which more traditional dress codes would label “fashion forward”. This will limit the shoe’s ability to be worn in formal occasions.

Men have responded well to the new line of shoes: it completely sold out within an hour of launching, a spokesperson told Business Insider.

Combatant Gentlemen The Combatant Gentleman toecap shoe collection.

