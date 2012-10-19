This Story Of A Seven-Month Afghanistan Deployment Is The Grittiest You Will Ever Read

Photo: Video via PBS

The documentary Armadillo follows a platoon of Danish soldiers as they endure a six-month deployment to Afghanistan in what ends up being the bloodiest two years of the war, fought in Helmand, the most dangerous province of the country.The grunts start off green, inexperienced, unseasoned, even innocent. But as they explore the depths, the frustrations, and the subtle horrors of the cold moral abyss that is the face of combat, they discover things about themselves they never knew, until Afghanistan demanded an answer.



Scars, seen and unseen, take shape throughout the course of their deployment.

[Warning Graphic]

