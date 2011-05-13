Check Out Awesome Pictures Of U.S. Combat Dogs In Action

Photo: expert infantry via flickr

Military Working Dogs began drawing a lot of attention following the Abbottabad raid on Osama Bin Laden when it was disclosed that the SEAL team brought along a Labrador Retriever to assist them.A recent story in the New York Times reports there are about 2,700 dogs currently serving in the U.S. military, mostly German Shepherds, Malinois’, and Labrador Retrievers.



Marine Capt. Manuel Zepeda tells the NYT: “We consider the dog another Marine.”

The cost of training can run up to $40,000 per dog; they are each given rank, and retired to family homes in the U.S. when they finish their service.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.