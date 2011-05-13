Check Out Awesome Pictures Of U.S. Combat Dogs In Action

Robert Johnson
Army Dog

Photo: expert infantry via flickr

Military Working Dogs began drawing a lot of attention following the Abbottabad raid on Osama Bin Laden when it was disclosed that the SEAL team brought along a Labrador Retriever to assist them.A recent story in the New York Times reports there are about 2,700 dogs currently serving in the U.S. military, mostly German Shepherds, Malinois’, and Labrador Retrievers.

Marine Capt. Manuel Zepeda tells the NYT: “We consider the dog another Marine.”

The cost of training can run up to $40,000 per dog; they are each given rank, and retired to family homes in the U.S. when they finish their service.

Canine assigned to the 10th Special Forces jumps off the ramp of a CH-47 helicopter during water training over the Gulf of Mexico

Soldiers from 2nd Stryker Cavalry Regiment in Baghdad clearing a house in Baghdad

Andy, assigned to the 82nd Airborne, searching the rubble and trash outside a target location during training

Kandy, with the 91st Military Police Battalion listening to a combat briefing -- wearing her rank on her rank on her shoulder

Staff Sgt. Bear searching for mines with the 49th Mine Dog Detachment near Bora Jengi, Afghanistan

Mine detection dog Sgt. Homer performing a sweep at the Russian Grain Silo Combat Outpost in Kandahar

A barn search by the 67th Engineers in Dura'iya, Iraq

Gracie, and Lance Corporal Cody Whitis relaxing at Forward Operating Base Geronimo

Canadian company K9 Storm Inc. received an $86,000 contract to create dogs vests used by the U.S. Naval Special Warfare Group

$40k is a lot to train a dog but these pets command a heavy price all on their own

