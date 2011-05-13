Check Out Awesome Pictures Of U.S. Combat Dogs In Action

Photo: expert infantry via flickr
Military Working Dogs began drawing a lot of attention following the Abbottabad raid on Osama Bin Laden when it was disclosed that the SEAL team brought along a Labrador Retriever to assist them.A recent story in the New York Times reports there are about 2,700 dogs currently serving in the U.S. military, mostly German Shepherds, Malinois’, and Labrador Retrievers.
Marine Capt. Manuel Zepeda tells the NYT: “We consider the dog another Marine.”
The cost of training can run up to $40,000 per dog; they are each given rank, and retired to family homes in the U.S. when they finish their service.
Canine assigned to the 10th Special Forces jumps off the ramp of a CH-47 helicopter during water training over the Gulf of Mexico
Andy, assigned to the 82nd Airborne, searching the rubble and trash outside a target location during training
Kandy, with the 91st Military Police Battalion listening to a combat briefing -- wearing her rank on her rank on her shoulder
Mine detection dog Sgt. Homer performing a sweep at the Russian Grain Silo Combat Outpost in Kandahar
Canadian company K9 Storm Inc. received an $86,000 contract to create dogs vests used by the U.S. Naval Special Warfare Group
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.