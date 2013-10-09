This Short Animated Film Shows How Terrifying It Is To Be Ambushed

Watching this video actually made my eyes water.

The animated short — titled “Men in Black” — shows how intense, terrifying, and confusing combat can be.

It was part of a feature length documentary film called “Operation Homecoming.” The film highlights in short vignettes the writings of 11 veterans. Not all the vignettes are animated, nor are they this terrifying.

Men in Black starts with simple mortar fire on a base in Iraq. Writer and Army soldier Colby Buzzell is getting some rest in his room when he hears and feels the mortars land. Then he’s intensely summoned to his Stryker vehicle, and suddenly Buzzell quickly finds himself behind a 50 calibre machine gun driving down a “black” route — black meaning that contact is almost inevitable.

They speed through an ambush, guns blazing, only to be told to head back the same way.

It’s a pretty intense ride, one that — afterward, in the buzzing quiet — has Buzzell second-guessing his every trigger-pull.

Watch:

