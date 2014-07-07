Coma Victim Who Lost Her Memory Is Reunited With Her Family Decades Later

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A 90-year-old woman who lost her memory after a fire left her comatose in 1992 has been reunited with her family in Gulfport.

WLOX-TV (http://bit.ly/1r0XiHm ) reports that Celestine Gandy Thompson was in a coma for nearly two years after the fire in Buffalo, New York.

A couple of relatives visited her in Buffalo after a woman there asked Thompson if she’d ever found her family — and was able to find the one person whose name she recalled, Clarence Woolard of Mississippi.

Relatives arranged a much bigger reunion Saturday in Gulfport.

Thompson now lives with a caretaker in Greensboro, Alabama.

She didn’t meet the whole family. But then, she has 23 nieces and nephews, 64 grand nieces and nephews, 66 great-grand nieces and nephews and 34 great-great-grand nieces and nephews.

