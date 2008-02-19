Comments For Sale: $30 Or A Shot At Free Food?

And now let us praise two fellow online publishers: ReadWriteWeb’s Richard MacManus and BusinessWeek.com’s John Byrne.



Like us, both gentlemen see the value in getting readers to comment frequently and intelligently on their sites. (Stated rationale: fosters community, creates more compelling content, stimulates “the conversation,” etc. Happy side effect: more page views.) Unlike us, both gentlemen have been clever enough to reward commenters not just with Internet fame, but with bona fide incentives:

Richard’s proposition: The best comment of the day gets a free $30 Amazon certificate. John’s offer: The top 100 commenters at the end of the year get a t-shirt; the cream of the crop get an invite to dinner with BW staff.

So, SAI readers, and would-be commenters: Which deal sounds more compelling to you? And which one should SAI emulate? Let us know, in, um, comments below.

