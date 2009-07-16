Apple's Monopoly Must Be Crushed, Says Columnist

It’s high time Apple (AAPL) got some competition, a columnist at PC World says.

Looks like reports of Apple’s 1.5 billions app store downloads angered David Coursey, who says it’s in the best interest of the customer that Apple’s monopoly over iPhone and iPod apps be crushed.

Coursey basically argues that there should be more ways to get apps on iPhones instead of Apple’s App Store. He also argues that Apple should open up iTunes to other devices.

Fair points, but it doesn’t make sense that Apple would make either of these changes unless it were forced to. And Coursey doesn’t offer any ideas as to how that might happen.

