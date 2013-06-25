6 Ridiculous Sentences From The Washington Post Column Ripping John Wall For His Tattoos

Washington Post columnist Jason Reid says John Wall’s tattoos should make the Washington Wizards think hard about re-signing him.



In a column that verges on parody, Reid claims Wall did a “flip-fop” by getting tattoos this summer. In 2010, Wall told the Washington Post that he didn’t have a lot of tattoos because he wanted to be more marketable.

Reid says that makes him untrustworthy.

He say Wall’s decision to get tattoos — as well as the decision to post a picture of them on Instagram — should make the team question whether or not they want to give Wall a max contract before he becomes a free agent in 2014.

A tattoo-based takedown piece is becoming a trope among old-timey sports columnists. Last fall, Sporting News columnist David Whitley slammed Colin Kaepernick for having tattoos.

The weird thing is that there is a real, basketball-based argument for why the Wizards should re-sign Wall. But Reid used a variation of the “tattoos make you a shifty thug” argument anyway.

Here are the most ridiculous sentences.

1. “Chicago’s Derrick Rose is ‘all tatted up,’ as the kids say …”

2. “Even if [Kevin] Durant had tattoos all over his face, the Thunder would have offered him a maximum extension.”

(ON HIS FACE!?)

3. “So if you still have something to prove on the court, why give your employer reason to be unsure of who you are off it?”

4. “This isn’t about the merits of body art.”

5. “Like Durant, Wall has strategically put tattoos on parts of his body that might not be visible when he’s in uniform. But if he wanted to keep the ink to himself, why the photos on Instagram?”

6. “But the Wizards’ poor record in picking winners brings on thought to mind: Buyer beware.”

