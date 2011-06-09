Columbus Crew Take Down Real Salt Lake

Photo: Chicago Now

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Josh Gardner scored his first MLS goal since 2006 to help lead the Columbus Crew to a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night.Gardner’s shot from the top of the penalty area hit the thigh of RSL defender Chris Schuler on the way past goalkeeper Nick Rimando. Gardner spent the past four seasons in the minors after playing for the Los Angeles Galaxy.



Andres Mendoza converted a penalty kick for the Crew (4-3-6) in the 76th minute instead of letting Jeff Cunningham attempt to tie the MLS career goal mark of 133 by Jaime Moreno.

Jamison Olave gave Real Salt Lake (6-3-2) the lead in the 7th minute off a corner kick as the Crew yielded a goal before the 10th minute for the fourth time in six games.

