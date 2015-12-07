Columbus Crew goalkeeper gives up a horrific goal in the opening minute of the MLS Cup

The Columbus Crew had a horrific start to the MLS Cup final when goalkeeper Steve Clark was a little too nonchalant on a back-pass.

The smoke from the opening ceremony had not yet cleared the field in the first 30 seconds of the match, when Clark took a back-pass from a teammate. As he casually attempted to clear the ball, Diego Valeri of the Portland Timbers block the kick into the net.

It was just Valeri’s third goal of the season, but it was huge.

