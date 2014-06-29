MLS Game Cancelled After Fan Was Reportedly Struck By Lightning

Tonight’s MLS match in Columbus between the Columbus Crew and FC Dallas has been cancelled due to severe weather in the area. According to Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch, at least one fan was taken to the hospital after apparently being struck by lightning.

Jardy detailed what he was told in a series of tweets seen below. The details are scary and include a report that the fan was revived after being declared dead.

