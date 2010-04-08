Columbia's J-School Gears Up A New Generation Of Digital Media Geeks

These guys are coming to a newsroom near you.

Here’s a smart move from Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism: They are partnering with The Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science to launch a dual-degree program that will teach young j-schoolers all they need to know about writing, reporting and creating for the new media world.Beginning this fall, up to 15 students will be able to sign up for a “Master of Science Program in Computer Science and Journalism.”



They will play with data visualisation and data analysis, mobile apps, identifying and exploring misinformation, new ways to tell stories, and more.

Where can we sign up?

“This should be journalism’s golden age; more people have access to more news sources than at any time in history,” said Columbia’s academic dean Bill Grueskin in the press statement. “But most news organisations have not fully embraced the digital revolution. This program is designed to turn out graduates with both the highest calibre of journalism training as well as technical skills ranging from data mining to computational imaging.”

As Eliot Van Buskirk notes on Wired, the program aims to connect the wires between developers and reporters and churn out young people who are fluent in each department’s language.

Everyone knows the problem: Users really don’t know what to ask developers for (or how), and developers have no real idea what their software will need to do in the hands of the users.

“The IT Department [at a news organisation] comes up with software programs that the journalists don’t use; the journalists ask for software that is computationally unrealistic,” said Julia Hirschberg, professor of computer science at the Columbia’s Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science. “We aim to produce a new generation of journalists who will understand both fields.” Read more at Wired >

Ah the rise of the journalist-programmer continues…

