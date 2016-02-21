Police: Shooting inside a mall in South Carolina was an 'isolated incident'

Police have responded to reports of a shooting at a mall in Columbia, South Carolina.

Several local news outlets, including WACH Fox 57 say the apparent gunfire erupted inside the Columbiana Centre on Saturday night.

Dozens of police officers are on scene.

Early reports from local news media suggested it may have been an active shooter situation, but law enforcement officials now say it was likely an “isolated incident between two people,” according to Richland County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Curtis Wilson, who was cited by WACH Fox 57.

Police have cleared the mall, and an investigation is underway.

No active shooter. Reports of shots fired inside of the mall. CPD,RCSD, LCSO, SLED, HP NBPD assisting.

The reported shooting happened around 7 pm local time, according to WUSA 9. There were no reports of injuries.

One woman told local TV station, WLTX that she was in a store inside the mall when gunfire was heard. Employees closed the store and moved everyone to a back room, as “12 to 15 officers” arrived on scene, she said.

