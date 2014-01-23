Columbia University Students Ambushed A CNN Reporter As He Covered A Massive Campus Snowball Fight

New York City faced a massive snowstorm yesterday, blanketing the city in as much as a foot of snow.

To celebrate the snow — and, we’re sure, the cancellation of some classes — students at Columbia University turned their campus into a snowball war zone. When Anderson Cooper sent CNN reporter Jason Carroll up to investigate, students quickly turned on him, pelting Carroll and his crew with snowballs.

“I’m getting pummelled! I need defence out here,” Carroll good-naturedly reports.

Watch the full video below:

[H/T Bwog]

