Columbia University Freshman Falls To Her Death From Dorm Window

John Jay Hall at Columbia University, where officials say student Martha Corey-Ochoa plunged to her death.

Photo: Columbia University

A Columbia University freshman fell to her death from her 10th floor dorm window last night in an apparent suicide.Martha Corey-Ochoa, 18, had also recently been valedictorian at her high school, the New York Post reported. Some fellow students found her on the street after falling from the window and she later died at the hospital.



Most freshman just moved in yesterday, the Post reported. Police suspect suicide because Corey-Ochoa had been treated for mental illness in the past and was on medication.

Here’s what a neighbour had to say about her in the Post:

“She was completely devoted to her parents, she was always with her parents,” said nurse Roberta Reynolds, an Ashford Avenue neighbour of the family. “She was a quiet girl, a very studious girl. Whatever happened, she was not used to being away from the family. If she did do this, it’s because she didn’t want to disappoint her family. I don’t know how the family will cope without her.”

Corey Ochoa’s Facebook page lists her as a Roman Catholic who liked Bruce Springsteen, ballet and Monopoly.

The school released this statement:

“Martha Corey-Ochoa, a freshman in the College, passed away last night. Dean Shollenberger informed students of her death in an email, after notifying her family. Her death is being treated as an apparent suicide. Dean Shollenberger writes, “Martha was passionate about mathematics and literature, and recognised as a very talented writer.”

To combat the problem of student suicides, New York University covered its library with aluminium enclosures.

