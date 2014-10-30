There's A Massive Sexual Assault March Happening At Columbia University

Hundreds of Columbia University students are rallying by carrying mattresses today to support sexual assault survivors.

The Columbia students are joining student activists around the world in a #carrythatweight Day of Action, inspired by Columbia student Emma Sulkowicz’ performance art senior thesis — “Carry That Weight.” Sulkowicz has spent the last two months carrying a dorm mattress around campus, which she says she’ll continue to do so until the male student whom she alleges raped her leaves Columbia, either by university action or his own volition.

Here are some pictures from the Columbia rally, which reportedly features dozens of mattresses carried by various student organisations:

Organised chaos as 28 student groups get in place in front of @Columbia library. #carrythatweight pic.twitter.com/2rQzxtpC2p

— Emily Frost (@efrost1) October 29, 2014

100s of CU students flood campus w mattresses for #carrythatweight ntl day of action @theyoungist @thenation pic.twitter.com/rP44mgnRHE

— George Joseph (@georgejoseph94) October 29, 2014

I stand with the survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. #carrythatweight @NoRedTapeCU pic.twitter.com/BdSKLUTEKg

— Carter Bays (@CarterBays) October 29, 2014

PrezBo U can’t hide, be the leader on our side,Rape Culture is contagious c’monPrezBo be courageous #carrythatweight pic.twitter.com/xwAO3cSEYg

— Shayoni Mitra (@ShayoniMitra) October 29, 2014

Students holding big demonstration on steps of @Columbia‘s Low Library re sexual assault on campus #carrythatweight pic.twitter.com/U2K86JnBY6

— Casey Tolan (@caseytolan) October 29, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.