Three People Dead In Mall Shooting Near Baltimore

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana Police move in from a parking lot to the Mall in Columbia after reports of a multiple shooting, Saturday Jan. 25, 2014 Howard County, Md. Police in Maryland say three people died Saturday in a shooting at a mall in suburban Baltimore, including the presumed gunman.

At least three people were killed Saturday in a shooting inside a mall in Columbia, Md., a suburb of Baltimore, Howard County police said on Twitter.

Police said in a news conference this afternoon that one of the dead is the shooter, who was a man, according to the Washington Post.

The shooting occurred in one store, Zumiez, on the upper level of the shopping center.

The other two victims, an adult man and woman in their 20s, were store employees at Zumiez, the Post reports.

Earlier police wrote in a tweet that they received a 911 call reporting a shooting at around 11:15 a.m. Around 12:35 p.m., police posted an update saying there was “no indication of additional shots fired.”

After entering the mall, one of the three dead was found near a gun and ammunition, authorities said.

At this time there is no confirmed motive for the shooting, but police sources told ABC news that the shooting may have been related to a domestic dispute “involving a husband, his estranged wife, and her boyfriend.”

The Columbia Mall will be closed through the night, police said.

