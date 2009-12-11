Student At Columbia Law Requires Transcript And Resume To Join Her Study Group

Erin Geiger Smith

One L’s go crazy during finals time.

You have no idea how well you’ll do, it’s your one shot at a grade, it could determine the trajectory OF YOUR ENTIRE LIFE, etc., etc.

Even given those stresses, we had trouble believing the tipper who told Above The Law this morning that a One L has been asking her classmates to provide her with a resume and undergraduate transcript in order to be “accepted” into her study group.

But a Columbia law student confirmed to us that it is, in fact, true, and that one professor gave a lecture about the merits of professionalism when she heard about it.

So many things to say…

We are sorry any person is so stressed out that this seemed like a good idea.

We wonder if the transcripts had to be official or whether a photocopy would do.

We wonder if she believes a resume and undergraduate transcript will be an accurate predictor.

Plus, considering that it is a top law school and all, we’re talking about a percentage swing in GPA’s somewhere in the low tenths of a point.

And we feel bad that she is now going to be a law school legend.

Good luck on exams, kids. Remember to continue to take deep breaths.

