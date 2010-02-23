Columbia Law Student Is Trying To Finagle Free Year Of Gym Classes

Life as a law school student is stressful, exhausting, and expensive.



One enterprising Columbia Law student is trying to save money by circumventing gym membership fees.

Julia Neyman is documenting a year chasing free sports club passes, introductory offers and comped classes on bunsofsteal.blogspot.com, according to the New York Daily News.

NYDN: “When you have no money and want to stay in shape, you become pretty resourceful,” said Neyman, a former business journalist and aspiring litigator.

As she explains on her blog, “[T]he school gym stinks, and I’m too poor to pay for a gym membership. But that doesn’t mean I’m totally S.O.L. See, there’s this amazing concept called competition, and on this island, it’s all the rage.”

Not all of her attempts have been successful, however. David Barton gym wouldn’t give her an extended pass and Equinox caught on to her game after she tried to get free passes at multiple locations.

Said one gym employee, “”Checking out two or three gyms I understand, but to do it for a year is just ripping people off.”

Wonder if she’ll learn more about that in criminal law?

(via ABA Journal)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.