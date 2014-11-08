Columbia Fines Students $1,500 For Clean-Up Costs Following A Sexual Assault Protest

Columbia University fined a student group at least $US1,500 for clean-up costs associated with a massive sexual assault protest on campus that left 28 mattresses stacked outside president Lee Bollinger’s house, The Huffington Post reports.

The event was part of the national “Carry That Weight” Day of Action last month, where college students around the country carried mattresses to support sexual assault survivors. Columbia’s protest was organised by student group No Red Tape, and hundreds of students marched throughout campus before ending up outside Bollinger’s house.

According to HuffPo reporter Tyler Kingkade:

Because No Red Tape is not an official student group, the Columbia group Student Worker Solidarity booked space on campus for the event on its behalf. SWS was informed late last week it would be charged at least $US1,500 for clean-up for the event. Students with the group told HuffPost that they were told the charge is for removing the 28 mattresses stacked in front of Bollinger’s home.

Below, you can see how the protest ended up outside of Bollinger’s house:

Organised chaos as 28 student groups get in place in front of @Columbia library. #carrythatweight pic.twitter.com/2rQzxtpC2p

— Emily Frost (@efrost1) October 29, 2014

PrezBo U can’t hide, be the leader on our side,Rape Culture is contagious c’monPrezBo be courageous #carrythatweight pic.twitter.com/xwAO3cSEYg

— Shayoni Mitra (@ShayoniMitra) October 29, 2014

Students carrying mattresses in solidarity w/ victims of sexual assault leave them on doorstep of @Columbia univ pres pic.twitter.com/fNM3HFNZ8w

— Kaelyn Forde (@kaelynforde) October 29, 2014

“What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now” #carrythatweight outside home of Columbia president w/ mattresses pic.twitter.com/YmP1r5oSiC

— Columbia SJP (@ColumbiaSJP) October 29, 2014

The Day of Action was inspired by Sulkowicz’ senior thesis — titled “Carry That Weight” — for which the Columbia student has spent the last two months carrying a dorm mattress around campus. She says she’ll continue to do so until the male student whom she alleges raped her leaves Columbia, either by university action or his own volition.

