Columbia University Will No Longer Have A Daily Print Newspaper

After more than 100 years as a daily print newspaper, The Columbia Daily Spectator announced plans Wednesday night to move to a weekly print schedule next year, Capital New York reports.

“For next semester, we are going to go web-first and move to a print schedule that involves a once-weekly print product,” Spectator editor-in-chief Abby Abrams told Capital. If this plan is approved by the student newspaper’s board of directors later this week, Columbia will become the only Ivy League university without a daily print publication.

The Spectator plans to update the newspaper’s website “every day, throughout the day,” according to Capital, and Abrams said the weekly print publication will contain a “mix of daily content and in-depth content.”

While the Spectator’s parent company was profitable this past year, Capital reports, the daily print edition lost money for the first time ever.

“The majority of the company’s revenue … now comes from non-print products. These include the Spectator’s website, as well as the web properties [email protected] and [email protected] All are supported through digital advertising,” according to Capital.

Founded in 1877, The Spectator first went daily in 1902, as student-blog The Columbia Lion points out. The Spectator is the second oldest continuously operating daily student newspaper in the country, after The Harvard Crimson.

