What It's Like To Be A Student At Columbia's Elite Business School

Photo: David Lerman

Columbia Business School is the only Ivy League business school based in Manhattan.Its Morningside Heights campus is just a 20-minute train ride to the Flatiron District — or Silicon Alley, where many of New York’s tech start-ups are based — and a 30-minute train ride to Wall Street.



Only 16% of applicants are admitted, and many of these students go on to work for consultancies like McKinsey, or banks like Goldman Sachs.

We recently visited the campus and caught up with David Lerman, a first-year student who works as an intern for High Peaks Venture Partners. Before Columbia, he was an associate at Spectrum Equity Investors, a $4.5 billion tech-focused growth equity fund in Menlo Park, and worked as an investment banker. He earned his undergraduate degree at Wharton.

“I came to business school for access to resources — connections, proximity,” he says. “I did a cost-benefit analysis and decided it’s worth the investment.”

We were curious about what life is really like at Columbia, so David offered to take a camera around with him for a day.

